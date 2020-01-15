Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Service 11:00 AM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" Lee Rakes, 87, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully and joyfully Friday, January 10, 2020, at The Journey Home in Bartlesville.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Stumpff Funeral Home of Bartlesville, with Chad Perceful officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery at Bartlesville under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home.

Jim was born on Oct. 3, 1932 at Bentonville, Ark., to James Joseph and Darlena Mae (Wardlaw) Rakes. Jim grew up and received his education in rural Bentonville, Arkansas and graduated from Rogers High School at Rogers, Arkansas, in 1950. In 1947, at the age of 15, he joined the Arkansas National Guard with special permission from his parents. In 1950, during summer camp at Camp Carson, Colorado, his unit was called to active duty for the

On April 12, 1952, Jim was honorably discharged from his military duties, and on the same day, married his precious high school sweetheart, Geraldine "Gerry" Denver, at Central Methodist Church, Rogers, Arkansas. They lived in Rogers while he attended the University of Arkansas – Fayetteville, while he also worked as a cabinetmaker in Rogers to support his young family. Jim graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Jim and Gerry made their home in various locations in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Kentucky and Rhode Island. His career with Phillips began at the Rubber plant in Borger, Texas. He transferred to Bartlesville in 1963 as a plastics engineer with Phillips Petroleum Company and subsequently other positions with Phillips Driscopipe, Ameron Fiberglass Pipe Company and as an owner of his private business. After retiring, Jim and Gerry moved to Owasso to be near family. Gerry passed away June 12, 2004, in Tulsa. Jim and Gerry enjoyed many golfing rounds and trips with their son, Jerry "Mark" Rakes, who passed away August 7, 2009, in Bartlesville.

Larry and Shari married cousins from rural Wood River, Nebraska. Jim cherished the special fellowship and generous hospitality of the Dibbern and Rathman families and made many trips to Nebraska to celebrate holidays, birthdays and anniversaries, along with enjoying all of the everyday farm life activities.

Jim married Charlene M. King on March 31, 2007, and moved to Lake Kiowa, Texas. They were members of the Church of Christ, Collinsville, Texas. In addition to being an avid golfer, Jim used his cabinetmaking skills to make many unique and beautiful furniture pieces for his entire family and friends In April, 2019, Jim moved back to Bartlesville to be near his family.

Jim was looking forward to making his journey to his final home with his wife, Gerry; son, Mark; his parents, Jim and Darlena Mae, and sister, Doris Rakes Harp.

Survivors of the immediate family include his son and daughter-in-law, James Larry and Coleen (Dibbern) Rakes of Bartlesville; daughter and son-in-law, Shari Leah and Len Rathman of Wood River, Nebraska; his grandchildren, Kelly Rakes, Travis and his wife Becke Rakes, Erinn Rakes, Kendra Rakes, and Jared Rakes; and his great-grandchildren, Oliver and Tobin Rakes. Also surviving Jim are Charlene M. King and her family of North Texas.

Casket escorts will include Larry Rakes, Travis Rakes, Jared Rakes, Len Rathman, John Rathman, David Kooker, and Aaron Alejandro.

The family is forever grateful to Jim's caregivers, health care providers, Veterans Administration, Green Country Village, The Journey Home, and Grace Hospice. Memorials are suggested and can be sent to The Journey Home, Inc., 900 NE Washington Boulevard, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 74006, or donate online at

