James Matthew Stayton, 35, formerly of Bartlesville, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home in Kent, Washington.

James Matthew Stayton was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on January 24, 1985 the son of Randolph James Stayton and Sara Beth (Wheat) Stayton. He grew up and received his early education in various locations and then graduated from Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2003. He then attended the University of Miami in Florida where he obtained a double major in Music Engineering and Computer Science and a minor in Math. Following his graduation, he was employed with eBuilder in Fort Lauderdale, Florida until moving to Kent, Washington where he was employed first by Amazon and then by Microsoft as a computer programmer. While attending school in Bartlesville, he had been a member of the Phillips Gymnastics team until moving with his family to Olathe, Kansas and Scottsdale, Arizona. He was a quiet, gentle man who had a passion for music and cooking. In his spare time, he loved to camp, hike and scuba dive. He also enjoyed playing with his dogs, Mixer and Wilden

Survivors include his parents, Randy and Sara Stayton of Bartlesville, a brother, Michael Stayton and wife Erin and their son, Jackson of Stillwater, Okla., a sister, Shay Stayton a cadet at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado, his paternal grandparents, Nelson and Jackie Stayton of Bartlesville, his paternal aunt and uncles, Victoria Hastings of Bartlesville, Jeff Stayton of Lexington, Kentucky, and Scott Stayton and wife, Angela of Oklahoma City, his maternal uncles and aunts, Duane Wheat and wife Sharon, Mark Wheat and wife Sue and Kenna Wheat Stierwalt, all of Bartlesville and a number of cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Rose Wheat.

In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me page "Matthew Stayton Memorial" has been set up for contributions that will go to the Wayside Elementary School Music Department in honor of Matthew.

Services will be at Grace Community Church at a date to be determined.

