Caryl and Family, Penny and I would like to extend to all of you our sincere condolances on the passing of dear Cousin Dude. He was a man of integrity and strong work ethic. We pray that his legacy will continue to live through the boys, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Peace and Blessings,

Cousins Richard & Penny Swymele

(Billy Gene Sinor's boy)

Richard Swymeler

Family