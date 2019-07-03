Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 12:00 PM Bible Holiness Church 3rd and Vine View Map Send Flowers Obituary



James was born in Barnsdall, Oklahoma on May 30, 1934 where he lived until he married Patsy and moved to Tulsa and began his career with the United States Postal Service. They moved to North Little Rock in 1974 where he served as a postal inspector for the last 20 years of his 45-year service to the USPS. After retirement he and Patsy moved to their home in Heber Springs on the beautiful Little Red River. He loved to host friends and family gatherings.

James was an adventurer. He was a scout master and baseball coach when his children were young and spent summers with his family fishing and entertaining. He and Patsy loved to square dance where they met many close friends. In his 70s he hiked Sugarloaf Mountain numerous times with his grandchildren, then at the age of 82 parasailed in Mexico with his granddaughter. He had a contagious sense of humor, never met a stranger, loved his family dearly, and was honest, dependable, and trustworthy. He spent many years as the president of the Arkansas chapter of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE).

There will be a family service in Barnsdall, OK. at Bible Holiness Church 3rd and Vine at 12:00pm on July 6, 2019, followed by reception at the Barnsdall community center at 607 W Maple.

