Our beloved husband and father James Rolla McCloud left us on July 5, 2019 to seek eternal rest in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Jim was born August 3, 1921 to James B. and Pruda Giltner McCloud in Kingsville, MO. One of seven children, he was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, three sisters and other family members we miss very much.

Jim graduated from Warrensburg State Teachers College in 1942 and worked as a civilian communications instructor at Scott Air Base in Belleville, IL. It was in Belleville that he met the love of his life, Dottie. After he enlisted with the Army Air Corps, they were eventually married on October 28, 1945.

During WWII he served as a radio operator on weather reconnaissance flights. After being stationed in Tacoma, WA a short time, the newlyweds moved to Bartlesville. Jim began his career with Phillips Petroleum Co. that would span thirty-eight years. He and Dottie shared a wonderful life together for over seventy-three years.

Jim is survived by his wife Dottie and son Mike of Bartlesville, daughter Patsy and husband Jim Hill of Las Cruces, NM, grandsons Jim and Jon Hill and great granddaughter Melody of Albuquerque, NM, Marcia and Terry Stuart, Maria and Danny Kindrix, Donna and Todd Epp, Sharon and John Hartline, Ray and Trudy Famula, Roger and Steve McCloud and brother-in-law Don Osment. Other surviving family members are just too numerous to mention here, but we love them all so much. Dottie is extremely grateful for all the emotional support and help she has received from family and friends especially over the last several years.

Jim enjoyed time spent with family and friends, playing bridge and other card games, bowling and a good round of golf. He was an avid reader, crossword fan and enjoyed a little gardening as well. He was a soft spoken, gentle spirit, willing to lend a hand to those in need and will be greatly missed by all that were fortunate to know him.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00p.m. on Friday, July 12 at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 505 SE Dewey in Bartlesville, OK.

