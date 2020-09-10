James Rollin Cable
James Rollin Cable went to be with his Heavenly Father on September 7, 2020 at the age of 84 after a year-long battle with cancer. Jim was born November 4, 1935 to Otis V. and Eunice Scott Cable in Cedar Vale, Kansas. He was an only child and attended a one room school in Cedar Vale as a boy.
His parents farmed five miles north of Cedar Vale before moving to Coffeyville, Kansas around 1942. Jim graduated from Field Kindley High School in 1953 and attended Coffeyville Junior College. He met the love of his life his senior year in high school.
Jim and Judy Sue Benton were married on July 3, 1955 after Judy graduated from high school. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage. They loved to do everything together and made a perfect team. In their earlier days, they enjoyed motorcycle trips with friends. Jim raced micro midgets when the race track was built near Tuxedo Boulevard in the early 1960s. For many years Jim, Judy, and Debra enjoyed vacations every year, much of it in a small camper on the back of a Ford pickup, the best way to explore America! Jim and Judy also enjoyed staying at their getaway place at Grand Lake fishing, boating, and taking their granddaughters with them. Jim enjoyed hunting with his friends and taking his bird dog, Mandy. He and Judy, along with his dad, enjoyed going on pheasant hunting trips every year in western Kansas.
Jim was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and Bartlesville Sportsmen's Club. He truly enjoyed skeet shooting with all the guys at the club and appreciated the help and respect he received from all of them. Jim had an amazing shooting average and was a worthy competitor!
Jim was very talented with being able to figure things out and could fix almost anything he set his mind to. This applied to everything, whether it was a vehicle, home repair, trap and skeet shooting, or anything else that needed repaired or improved!
Jim was a gifted mechanic; he started at age 15 working for Rook Motor Co. in Coffeyville. After they were married, Jim and Judy moved to Bartlesville. He then went to work for Van Zandt Motors, Studebaker, Lincoln, Mercury Sales and Service from 1955-1964. In 1964 he started working for Phillips Petroleum Co. as a Pilot Plant technician; 1979-85 as a Lead Technician; and 1985-91 as Foreman of Pilot Plant Operations. In 1991 he transferred to Workorder Coordinator, Petroleum Process Division and 1991-92 transferred to the Process Hazard Review Team. Jim retired from Phillips after 28 years of service on May 18, 1992. During his employment at Phillips he was recognized with several Suggestion Awards.
Survivors include his wife, Judy, of the home; daughter, Debra, of Newkirk, OK; granddaughters Carrie Grace and her husband Jason, and sons Aspen and Huck; Amanda Moberly and her husband Kyle, daughter Parker and son Evan, all of Newkirk; and numerous cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, and one son-in-law, Vance Johnson.
Graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:00 on Monday, September 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home, Bartlesville, OK.
Online condolences may be left www.honoringmemories.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made in Jim's name to The American Cancer Society
or Cornerstone Hospice of Bartlesville. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Hatchett, Susan, Amanda, and others that helped so much at Cornerstone Hospice. They would also like to express their appreciation for all the calls and get well wishes from the guys at the Bartlesville Sportsmen's Club, friends, and neighbors.