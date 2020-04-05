Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Jan Ellen (Calaway) Mills, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Jan was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on June 23rd, 1945 to Ed and Ruth Calaway as the first incubator baby in the city. Under their loving care she grew and prospered, spending her teen years as a College High Wildcat, where she made many close friends.

Jan graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. While at OSU, she met her husband, Bill, her lifelong companion and best friend. Jan taught elementary school and music at Morrison, Oklahoma, Western Heights School District and at Davy Crockett Elementary in Borger, Texas. While living in Oklahoma City, she pursues a Master's Degree in Special Education at Central State University. Returning to Bartlesville in the early 1980's, Jan began a life of volunteer service. She coordinated the Picture Person Art Program in the public schools, was a Docent at Woolaroc Museum, volunteered with the Bartlesville Symphony and Strolling Strings.

Jan was a member of The Service League of Bartlesville's Class of 1993, Chapter AW of P.E.O., Handy Hobby Club, and of First Christian Church of Bartlesville.

Jan is survived by her husband, Bill; their son Brian and his wife Wendy, along with three grandchildren whom she loved very much: Aubrey, Bryson and Sadie.

A memorial service is to be determined at a later date to honor Jan's cheerful soul.

In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the ASPCA.

Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at www.stumpff.org Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Apr. 5 to May 4, 2020

