Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Memorial service 2:00 PM East Bartlesville Christian Church

Jana Elaine O'Gara Hawk, 60, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, received the gift of life on May 8, 1959 and the gift of eternal life on May 21, 2019.

Jana, born in Bartlesville, was the daughter of FlaviousCornelious O'Gara, Jr., and Barbara Lee (Seaton) O'Gara. She attended Bartlesville schools and graduated from College High School where she enjoyed being a cheerleader. Jana attended The University of Oklahoma and continued to be an avid fan of the Sooners.

Jana is survived by her daughter Allison Berney, her son-in-law Jason Berney, and her granddaughter Lyra Berney, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by her mother Barbara O'Gara of Bartlesville; her sister Patti Steinbrook and husband B. J. Steinbrook of Plano, Texas; her brother Steve O'Gara of Arlington, VA; her sister Lisa Percival and husband Kent Percival of Edmond, OK; and her sister Mindy O'Gara of Decatur, GA; as well as her niece Lauren Donalson and husband B.J. Donalson, her great nieces Elizabeth and Claire Donalson of Frisco, TX; and her nephew Connor Steinbrook of Plano, TX.

Jana had a passion for the beauty of flowers, her garden, her animals, and music. She was a friend to many and always there with a listening ear and a compassionate heart. Our beloved Jana will forever be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, friend, mother, and for her proudest role – grandmother (Nana Jana).

A memorial service celebrating the life of Jana Hawk will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at East Bartlesville Christian Church. David Bycroft will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory.

