Jana Marie Van Blaricom
Bartlesville - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our mother Jana Van Blaricom (Endicott), of Bartlesville, at the age of 68 years.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children Julian, Michelle, Kristina, and Holly along with her 12 grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Her mother Lila and her sister Joyce. She was preceded by her husband of sixteen years, Roy Van Blaricom, her sister Julie Endicott, and her father Kenneth Endicott.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel in Bartlesville on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 2 pm. The family wishes to send a special thank you to all the medical staff that assisted our mother during the last few weeks of her life. Along with Stumpff Funeral Home for the compassionate service that was provided in the moments after. We are truly grateful. Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org
.