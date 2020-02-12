Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM Bowring School Glenn Chinn Memorial Gymnasium Bowring , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Janet Elaine Brownlee was born August 13, 1949 in Elk City, OK, the second of six children of Glen and Mary Brownlee. Jan graduated from Deerfield (KS) HS in 1967. She attended Southwestern College in Winfield, KS and received her Bachelor's Degree at Bartlesville Wesleyan College. She went on to earn her Master's Degree at the University of Tulsa.

Jan and Joe were married May 10, 1970 in Winfield, KS and lived on the family ranch in northern Osage County. Jan started and ended her teaching career at Bowring School. She was a member of that special "Bowring Family" and they were hers. Most of her career was spent teaching 6th grade at Pawhuska Indian Camp. She was the Pawhuska Jr. High girls' basketball coach for a few seasons and was the Pawhuska High School softball coach.

She is survived by her husband Joe D. Kirchner of the home; daughter Jody Kirchner, son-in-law Paul Buckner and grandson Chase of Claremore, OK; bonus daughter Laura Glentzer of Stillwater, OK; daughter-in-law LeeAnn Kirchner of Pawhuska, OK; grandson Robert Hahn and fiancé Lacee Crawford of Dewey, OK; brother Larry Brownlee and wife Sue of Garden City, KS; sister Jean Sporleder and husband Roger of Wichita, KS; sister Joyce Trettenero and husband Jim of Great Bend, KS; sister Chris

She was preceded in death by her son Travis Kirchner, grandson Ty Kirchner, parents Glen and Mary Brownlee and parents-in-law Joe H. and Gertrude Kirchner.

Jan was so much more than could ever be written in words. She was funny, brilliant, creative, driven, witty, courageous, tough as nails and generous. She loved the KC Royals and all things softball. She was a mom, a wife, a teacher and a coach on and off the field. Most of all she was a great friend, a mentor, a hero and a warrior.

A service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00am at Bowring School Glenn Chinn Memorial Gymnasium in Bowring, OK.

