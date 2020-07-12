Janet L. Warehime Dillard 59 passed away July 7, 2020 after a sudden illness. Janet was born September 7, 1960 the daughter of Pat and Marvin Warehime. She graduated from Sooner High School in Bartlesville in 1978 where she was an active member of DECA. She was married to Ralph Dillard in 1980.
She worked at various retail establishments including Mayco, where she ran the office and showroom for many years. She also worked for the Bartlesville school system in the office for the transportation center. She was currently assisting her father at Warehime Tax Service. Janet also worked with Girl Scout Troops and enjoyed her time at the camp and being a part of the girls lives. Janet was very involved and enjoyed her time being a part of the Sunfest Committee in Bartlesville and considered them family as well. Janet loved being the center of attention and the life of the party. She never wanted to take anything, including herself, "too seriously". One thing she would like to teach you is "if your going to lie, you better be better at it than me". She will be missed by many for her smile and her laughter.
Janet is survived by her father Marvin Warehime of Bartlesville, one sister Rhonda (Rod) Starr of Bartlesville, two nephews Ryan Starr of Memphis TN and Eric (Lindsey) Starr of Charlette NC one great niece Nola Starr and one great nephew, Remy Starr both of Charlette, NC, two aunts Marcia Hutchison of Bartlesville and Dorothy Pendley of Rush Springs, Ok and one uncle Gary Snow of Dewey, as well as numerous friends and relatives. Janet is preceded in death by her mother Pat (Snow) Warehime and one brother Stephen Warehime.
Memorial services will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with her nephew, Dr. Ryan Starr of Memphis, Tennessee officiating. Memorial services and cremation are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
