Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Visitation 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 Memorial service 10:00 AM Grace Baptist Church Dewey , OK



Janet Lynne Means was born on August 25, 1945 in Iola, Kansas. She was the daughter of Frank Means and Edna Simmons. She grew up in Iola where she graduated high school in 1963. She furthered her education by attending Iola Community College and then attended Wichita State University where she graduated with a Bachelor's in Elementary Education, Speech Language Pathology and a minor in Psychology.

Janet and Eugene F. Rice were married in Park City, Kansas on November 28, 1969. It was during this time that she was teaching while working on her Master's Degree. Janet lived In several locations including Copan, Oklahoma, moving to Bartlesville in 1996. She had been living in Tulsa the last year of her life.

Janet was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Dewey, Oklahoma. She was a member of Moms in Prayer, and was a founder of a group at American Christian School; member of the Community Bible Study and was a leader of the Children's Bible Study there; member of the Bartlesville Ladies Connection and was very devoted and active in many facets at Grace Baptist Church.

Janet remembered and helped honor everyone's accomplishments of which she knew. She was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing as well as watching westerns on T.V. Her husband was a pastor for many years and she was a very faithful pastor's wife.

Survivors include her daughter, Amy Anna Rice of Bartlesville; two sisters, Carol Mann and her husband, Scott, of Round Rock, Texas and Hilda Roberts of Great Bend, Kansas; niece, Carrie Rivera and her husband, David, of Chicago, Illinois; great nephew, Ethan Rivera; and great-niece, Meghan Rivera.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son David Jonathan Rice.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions can be made to Grace Baptist Church, Dewey, Oklahoma.

Come and go visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, from 1:00-8:00 PM in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, 710 S. Dewey Ave. Family will be present to greet friends from 5:00-7:00 PM.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 A M in Grace Baptist Church in Dewey, Oklahoma. Pastor Trace Foote will be the officiant. Interment will be held at a later date at the Elcado Cemetery in Peru, Kansas.

