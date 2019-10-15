Janet Marie Daniel Engelbert of McKinney, Texas passed away on October 9, 2019 at the age of 74. She was born on May 9, 1945 to Sydney Earnest and Ethel Marie (Wolfe) Daniel in Rifle, Colorado.
Janet was active at the Allen and McKinney Senior Centers where she loved to dance and play Mexican Train.
She is survived by her children, Lori Engelbert Dunham and husband, Keith of Flower Mound, Texas, William Brock Engelbert of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren, John Alexander Pryor and wife, Ali of Corsicana, Texas, Katelynn Elizabeth Dunham of Corpus Christi, Texas, Dakota David Dunham of Lewisville, Texas, Joshua Daniel Dunham of Flower Mound, Texas and Malynna Sam Dunham of Flower Mound, Texas; sister, Joy Daniel Knight and husband, Chester of Claremore, Oklahoma; and other loving family and friends.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 15 to Nov. 14, 2019