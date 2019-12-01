Janice Howell, 89, longtime Ramona resident, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 26, 2019.
Janice was born June 15, 1930 at Hallsville, Texas. She grew up in Texas and came to Ramona, Oklahoma in 1946, as a teenager with her mother, Katy Allene (Davis) Tucker and her stepfather, Melvin Tucker. Janice was a member of the Ramona High School graduating class of 1948. She married Arthur Melton Howell October 7, 1949 at Ochelata's United Methodist Church. Janice was a homemaker and mother. She was an excellent cook and loved to garden. Janice had a green thumb and loved flowers. She enjoyed several hobbies, including reading mystery novels, cross-stitch and crossword puzzles. Janice loved to spend time with her family and was a member of Ramona First Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Joy Holliday and Jennifer Mason and her husband, Steve, all of Ramona and one granddaughter, DeLaney Holliday of Jenks, Oklahoma. Janice was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather; by her husband, Arthur, on February 7, 2018; by a son, Gregory L. Howell, as well as two infant children and by a grandson, Jason Holliday.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Cox, officiating. Interment will be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Collinsville, Oklahoma under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. The family suggests that those who wish, may donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or American Diabetes Association, in memory of Janice. Visitation will take place at the funeral home Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-7 p.m. with family receiving guests from 5 – 7. To leave and online condolence, visit www.honoringmemories.com.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Dec. 1 to Dec. 30, 2019