Janice Kay Tah
Bartlesville - Janice Kay Tah, 71, of Bartlesville, died at 11:06 A.M. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her home in Bartlesville.
Memorial services will be held at 2 P.M. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sherman Jaquess of the Matoaka Baptist Church officiating.
Survivors include two daughters, Kim Jensen and husband Barry of Bartlesville and Anita Coy of Bartlesville, two grandsons, Cody Jensen of Bartlesville and Jared Jensen and companion, Raelyn Lewis of Ochelata, two granddaughters, Paige and Christa, and several great grandchildren, a brother, Mark Buller, and two sisters, Nita Williams and Lynda Coleman all of Enid, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, And a brother, Lavern Buller.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
