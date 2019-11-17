Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Park Funeral Home 13313 North Kelley Oklahoma City , OK 73131 (405)-755-1111 Viewing 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Memorial Park Funeral Home 13313 North Kelley Oklahoma City , OK 73131 View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM Memorial Park Funeral Home 13313 North Kelley Oklahoma City , OK 73131 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Marie Hefner, 72, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11. She was born the daughter of Kenneth F. deCordova and Clara Ohls deCordova July 6, 1947 in Oklahoma City. She was raised in Oklahoma City and graduated from Northwest Classen High School in 1965. Janice attended Central State College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 1971. She was united in marriage with Michael E. Hefner on April 30, 1966. After the births of their three children, Mike and Jan relocated the family to Bartlesville. She wholeheartedly dedicated herself to making a loving home for her family and took the same dedication to educating students all throughout her life. Janice was a beloved 1st grade teacher at Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian School from 1984-2013. She had a special passion for teaching the foundations of reading, Biblical values and character traits, and the importance of America's founding fathers. She lovingly referred to her students as her kids.

Janice had a steadfast faithfulness in the Lord and was a longtime member of Highland Park Baptist Church where she served in WMU, Girls in Action, Bible School, Awana, and keeping the nursery for many years. Edmond First Baptist became her church home in 2016. She was very involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren and loved them dearly. Jan also had many cherished friendships and will be deeply missed by those who knew her. Janice is survived by her sister Jerri Fox; three children, Julie Schmidt and husband Aaron of Bartlesville, OK, Janelle Barham and husband Brian of Joplin, MO, and Steve Hefner and wife Tiffany of Edmond, OK; six grandchildren, Tanner Hefner, Jana Barham, Jeana Barham, Hadley Hefner, Blake Hefner, and Hudson Hefner; and one great-grandchild Tyler Hefner. Janice is preceded in death by her husband Mike Hefner and parents Kenneth and Clara deCordova. Viewing was held Thursday, November 14th from 2-8pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 13313 N Kelley Ave, OKC, OK 73131. Funeral Services for Mrs. Hefner was at 11:30am, Friday, November 15th, 2019 at Memorial Park Historic Cemetery Chapel

