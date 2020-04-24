Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Carroll (Plemon) Rogers passed away on April 21, 2020, at her daughter's home in Bartlesville, OK, after a brief illness. She was born to Joe and Cleva (Casey) Plemon in Anna, Illinois, on May 22, 1939. She was graduated from Mt. Vernon Township High School, class of 1957. After graduating from Lockyear Business College in Evansville, Indiana, she married Tom Rogers in November, 1961. Tom Rogers II, soon arrived in December, 1962, followed by Jodi (Rogers) Faulkner in September, 1966.

Tom and Janice lived in several states and locations before settling on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi in 1978, where they resided for 28 years until Hurricane Katrina devastated the region in 2005. They subsequently moved to Bartlesville to be near Jodi and her family. (Well, let's face it, to be near the grandkids.)

Janice worked as an executive secretary and administrative assistant. She loved reading, book clubs, sewing, Broadway musicals (and the Tony Awards!), serving in her church, and traveling. She taught Sunday school for many years (from preschool to senior adults) as well as serving in the church library, on the church council, as a United Methodist Women's member and leader, as a Project Transformation reading buddy, and wherever else she needed to help. Janice was also active in Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.), which exists to provide scholarships for women to attend college.

Janice traveled throughout the years with her sisters and mother on their Sisters' Trips every other year. She was also able to take a trip to NYC and attend a Broadway show in 2017. In October, 2019, she ventured to England, Wales, and Scotland with Jodi and granddaughter Victoria, where one highlight (among many) was a visit to the James Herriot museum in Thirsk and a drive through the Yorkshire Dales. She and Jodi subsequently had a wonderful visit to see Tom in New Orleans in November. In December, 2019, she and sister Mary Lynne journeyed with a group to the Holy Land of Israel.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

She is survived by Tom Rogers of New Orleans and granddaughter Sarah Rogers of Ruston, LA; Jodi (Steve) Faulkner and grandchildren Nicholas Faulkner, Mallory (Mike) Dingman, and Victoria Faulkner; siblings Mary Lynne Crabtree, Joe (Janice) Plemon, Teresa Bell, Anita (Scott) Puntney Borchardt, Eric (Jo Ann) Puntney, Robyn Puntney, and step-siblings Steve (Brenda) Melcher, Melinda (David) Zimmer, and Beth (Nick) Wood, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to Coronavirus restrictions, there will be no service held at this time. Janice will be interred at the columbarium at First United Methodist Church, Bartlesville, OK. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials would either be made to First United Methodist Church of Bartlesville, OK, or P.E.O. Chapter DW, 1320 Rockdale Rd., Bartlesville, OK, 74006.

