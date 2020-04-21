Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Graveside service 11:00 AM Oglesby Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Carol (Lanier) Sutterfield, 75, went home to be with the Lord on April 17, 2020. Born the daughter of Lester and Agatha Lanier on February 4, 1945 in Ada, OK, Janice graduated from Ada High School in 1963. She attended East Central University (ECU), the University of Cincinnati in Ohio, and Northeastern State University, where she finished her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Psychology. Janice met the love of her life, Dexter Sutterfield, while at ECU and they were wed on August 29, 1964, at Ada First Baptist Church. She enjoyed teaching elementary students and also loved to teach Sunday school, helping women walk in their faith. She treasured friendships with fellow believers throughout her life. Later in life, Janice and Dexter enjoyed sharing ministry through Oklahoma's Disaster Relief and on several international mission trips, including India, Mexico, and Brazil. Janice loved sharing how she met Jesus as a child and the testimony of God's faithfulness. Psalms 145:3 was often how she described God's movement in her life. God forgave, provided, sustained, and led throughout her life in amazing ways: "Great is the LORD, and highly to be praised, and His greatness is unsearchable." She and her husband traveled all over the United States, to Africa, and much of Europe, especially enjoying Italy and Ireland. Janice is preceded in death by her parents Lester and Agatha, her brother David Lanier, and sister Loretta Jackson. Survivors include her husband Dexter and four children, Chris Sutterfield and wife Colleen of Westminster, CO; Trevor Sutterfield and wife Shelly of Bartlesville, OK; Nicole Sutterfield- Cook of Bartlesville, OK; and Arian Bates and husband Wes of McLoud, OK. Janice is also survived by 11 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Janice Sutterfield to Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church, 5111 Nowata Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006.

Come and go visitation for family and friends will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 1 P.M. until 8 P.M. and the Sutterfield family will receive guests at the funeral home on Monday from 2 P.M. until 4 P.M.

Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Oglesby Cemetery with Pastor Dany Daniel of the Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church officiating. Services and interment are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

