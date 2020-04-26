Janice Elaine (Friend) Toal, 68, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Janice was born on November 25, 1951 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Orlie Pershing and Elizabeth Ann (Cutler) Friend. She graduated from College High School in Bartlesville, OK in 1970. Janice enjoyed most of all being with her family and found joy being a crafter. She will be missed by all those who loved her.
She is survived by three children, Kimberly Ann (Toal) Tolle, Sheri Lynn (Toal) Core, and Christopher Robert Toal; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020