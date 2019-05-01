Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Calling hours 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Janie Sue Gordon, 68, of Bartlesville, died at 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Jane Phillips Medical Center.

Funeral services for Janie will be held at 2 P.M. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the First Baptist Church with her husband, Pastor Edgar Gordon and her sons, Caleb Gordon and David Gordon officiating. Interment will be in the White Rose Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may call for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 AM until 8 PM and on Friday from 9 AM until 11 AM.

Janie was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on January 26, 1951 the daughter of Jim and Jean (Searle) Lawrence. She grew up and received her education in Bartlesville attending Jane Phillips Elementary School, Central Junior High and then College High School where she graduated in 1969 and later attended Bartlesville Wesleyan College. She was married to Edgar Earl Gordon on July 31, 1970 at the Labadie Heights Baptist Church in Bartlesville. They made their home in Bartlesville where Ed entered the Army Reserve in 1971. In the fall of 1976 they moved to Memphis, Tennessee where Ed attended graduate school and Janie was active as a church secretary. They returned to Bartlesville for a brief time until moving to Wright, Wyoming where Ed Gordon was the pastor of the Wright Baptist Church and also served as the Town Manager for the Town of Wright. While in Wyoming, their two sons, Caleb and David were born. They returned to Bartlesville in 1984 and Ed was employed at Locke Supply Co and Janie was active as a stay at home mom. Ed became employed by the City of Bartlesville in February of 1991 as the superintendent of the Sewer Department and then became Director of Public Works Department. Ed was appointed as the Bartlesville City Manager in April of 2006 and served in that position until his retirement in 2018. Janie was employed as the secretary to the principal at the Wesleyan Christian School and later became employed with the City of Bartlesville for 16 years until her retirement as an Administrative Assistant in the Community Development Department in 2018. Ed and Janie were members of the Trinity Baptist Church in Bartlesville where Ed serves as the church pastor and Janie taught Sunday School from 1993 until her death.

Janie is survived by her husband, Edgar E. Gordon of Bartlesville, two sons, Caleb Gordon and wife Jamie DeAun and David Gordon and wife Katie Marie all of Bartlesville, a brother, Jim Lawrence and wife Linda of Copan, Ed Gordon's brother, Dick McDonald of Broken Arrow, Ed Gordon's sister, Linda Barnes and husband Ed of Pencil Bluff, Arkansas and six grandchildren, Hannah , Gabe , Austin , Noah , Carter and Tucker. She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter, Grace Hope Gordon.

The Gordon family suggests that memorial donations in Janie's name be made to the Trinity Baptist Church, 1500 S.W. Oak, Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74003.

