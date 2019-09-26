Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janis Dianne (Wright) Hein. View Sign Service Information A Sacred Choice 4740 Dacoma Street Houston , TX 77092 (713)-637-4933 Memorial service 11:00 AM South Main Baptist Church 4100 Main Street Houston , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janis Dianne (Wright) Hein, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on September 22, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Her laughter and smile were bright lights in the lives of all who met her.

Dianne was born March 20, 1956 to David and Janis (Hayden) Wright of Coffeyville, Kansas. The family moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma in 1965, where she graduated from Bartlesville College High School and went to work for Phillips Petroleum Company. At Phillips, she met James "Jim" Hein, and the two were married on April 17, 1982 in Bartlesville. The happy couple soon welcomed two children that Dianne adored: Claire in 1985 and Preston in 1987.

Upon relocating to Houston in 1992, Dianne served her family and the community as a homemaker and frequent school volunteer, later working as an administrative aide for two schools within the Clear Creek Independent School District. Later in her career, she worked as an administrative assistant for Southern Union Oil and Gas, where she retired from in 2012.

One who put others first, Dianne loved the family's regular trips to Disney World and adored getting to spend time with her grandson, Jack. She was known for having a genuine interest in others, always ready for a chat and to hear how you were doing. She truly cared about everyone she encountered. For friends and family, she'd stockpile favorite snacks or treats so she'd always have them on hand for you during a visit. Music was a must-have in her household, and you could often find her singing and dancing along to her favorite songs.

Dianne enjoyed crafting projects of all kinds, and her incredible eye for detail made her a natural at making beautiful creations. No need for Hallmark, she would make her own greeting cards and embroider special gifts for others. Bright colors were her favorite, and she loved having vibrant fresh flowers around to brighten up her home.

When not spending time with family and serving in her treasured role of grandmother, Dianne enjoyed going on annual "diva" trips with a group of life-long friends.

Dianne is preceded in death by her parents, Janis Ellen and David Arthur Wright. She is survived by her husband James Hein; daughter Claire Hein Blanton (Jack) and son Preston Hein; grandson Jack S. Blanton IV, all of Houston; and sister Linda Wright Hope (Leonard) of Allen, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main Street, Houston, on Saturday, September 28 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sept. 26 to Oct. 25, 2019

