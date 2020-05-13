Guest Book View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Graveside service Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Janis Sue Sanderson, 70, Bartlesville, passed away at her home Thursday night, May 7, 2020.

Janis was born August 8, 1949 at Bartlesville to Charles William "Chuck" Stewart and Yvonne Betty (Tibbs) Stewart. She was a lifelong resident of Bartlesville, graduating from College High in 1967. On December 30, 1967, Janis wed the love of her life, James David Sanderson. The couple continued to make their home in Bartlesville with David working for Phillips Petroleum Company and Janis as a hairstylist at her own salon, Unique Impressions. She retired in 2016. Janis was an avid quilter and a member of the Quilters Guild. She loved to travel and to cook and will be remembered as a kind, loving person whose spirit was appreciated by all who met her.

Janis is survived by her husband, David of the home; one daughter, Jayme Sanderson of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one son, Noah Sanderson of Anderson, Missouri and three granddaughters, Emma Sanderson of Bartlesville, and Autumn and Noell Sanderson, both of Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chuck and Yvonne Stewart.

Friends are welcome to pay their respects, sign her register book and view a video of memories at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 9am-8pm. A service for immediate family will be held 10am, Thursday, May 14 at the graveside in Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Steve Holland officiating. Service and interment are under the direction on Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Those who wish are asked to donate to Martha's Task, 718 S. Johnstone, Bartlesville, in loving memory of Janis.

