Jarom Pope Whitwell "J.P." beloved uncle and brother passed away Friday morning April 12, 2019 at home in his garden in Chelsea, Oklahoma at the age of 92.

J.P was born to Ollie Elizabeth Chestnut Whitwell and Nathaniel Elbert Whitwell on November 10, 1926 in Chelsea. He was a middle child of 7 brothers and 2 sisters. He graduated from Chelsea High school in 1944 and entered the Navy near the end of World War II on November 2, 1944 as a seaman first class. He was stationed at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Upon his discharge from the military he returned to work as a mechanic for Doenges Ford in Bartlesville, Oklahoma alongside his older brother Cecil. He continued to work there for 42 years until his retirement in 1990. Jay made many lifetime friendships while he worked at Doenges and still made weekly visits there even during the week of his death.

Jay was a fifty year Scottish Rite Mason with a 32nd degree designation in Bartlesville, Oklahoma active during the 1960's.

Although J.P was never married he was devoted to his extended family and the many friends he collected along the way. Among Jays passions were fishing, gardening and wood working.

Jay was an avid fisherman and became a world traveler as he and his fishing buddies visited Spain, Africa, Cuba, Costa Rica, Canada, Mexico and the Bahamas.

Jay returned to Chelsea to live out his retirement years in the family home. He plowed and maintained a one acre garden full of vegetables and flowers which he shared with many.

He also established a routine of coming back to Bartlesville every Wednesday to have coffee at Weeze's with his friends; visit family members and chat with his friend Joe Dillion at Doenges.

The family takes great comfort in knowing Jay was mentally alert and in good physical health until the very end. He followed his Wednesday routine on April 10th; had a long visit and lunch with a nephew and his wife on Thursday. And he was found by a close friend in Chelsea on Friday morning in the garden doing one of his favorite things gardening. We believe he passed quickly and did not suffer. He lived a very full and good life loved by so many special people.

J.P. was preceded in death by his parents Ollie and Nathaniel Whitwell, his brothers Howard, Charles, Elbert, Dewitt, Cecil & Morgan Whitwell, sister Maggie Taylor and niece Shirley (Jim)Bushyhead. He is survived by sister Virginia Miles, sister-n-law Anna Mae Whitwell and nieces and nephews Paul (Becky) Whitwell, Allen(Peggy) Whitwell, Terri(Richard) Griffith, Donna(Ron) Hammons, Tom(Sara) Whitwell, Melyn(Edd)Bellatti, Robin Mohaupt, Ken(Mona)Jennings, Beth Highfill, Stan(Tamara) Jennings, Jolee(Joe)Isham, and Debbie Taylor as well as many great nephews and nieces.

A Memorial Service of Military Rites is being planned for Saturday, April 20th at 11 am at the Delozier Funeral Home in Chelsea Ok at 806 Walnut St. (918)789-2531

