Graveside services for former Washington County resident Jay Cranor, were conducted Monday, June 10th at the Rosehill Cemetery in Ardmore, OK.
Jay Lynn Cranor was born November 12, 1949 to Lola (Terhune) and Ben H. Cranor in Bartlesville, OK. He passed from this life on June 7, 2019 at the age of 69. He was a graduate of College High in the class of 1968. On April 13, 1968 he married the love of his life, Susan Lee in Dewey, OK.
Upon graduation, Jay enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served as a field infantry radio and line communications specialist for 2 years during the Viet Nam war.
After his discharge from the Marine Corps, Jay worked for several local businesses in the Bartlesville areas as an electrician, process control designer, and as a leader in designing and implementing a multi-state oil & gas electronic monitoring and control network.
With an associate's degree in electronics from Tri-County Technical College, along with his applied experiences in electronic process controls, Jay began designing and building process control panels in Dewey for electronic manufacturers, food processors, and chemical plants around the country.
Jay enjoyed NASCAR, riding motorcycles in his younger years and he was an accomplished woodworker, including building fine furniture.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents Ben H. and Lola Cranor.
He is survived by his wife Susan Cranor of Lone Grove; daughters Michelle Cranor of Lone Grove, OK and Sandra Waite of New Braunsfels, TX; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and brother Ben D. Cranor and his wife Paula of Bartlesville.
Online condolences may be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from June 12 to July 11, 2019