Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jaylean Gray- Williams, 64, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Friday, December 13, 2019.

Jaylean was born February 27, 1955 to parents Earl Jay and Dora Mae "Morgan" Gray in Joplin, Missouri. She graduated from Commerce High School in 1973. Jaylean married Everett Williams on August 4, 1973.

Her life's work was to care for children. She took this calling serious and provided a loving home for more than 130 children over a 23-year span. She stayed strong in her faith throughout everything! She loved her family fiercely and wanted to save all the animals she ever came across. Jaylean's favorite time of the year was Christmas and she made it special each and every year!

Jaylean was the Queen of the Red Hatters Club and was a member of the Oklahoma State Extension Club.

She was preceded in death by her father and father in law, Tommy Jay Williams, Sr.

Jaylean is survived by her husband Everett Williams; daughters and son-in-laws Matt and Kimberly Sumpter, Bobby and Jennifer Glenn, SaraLyn Williams and Michael and Deborah VanSlyke; grandchildren Gyuseok and Michael Jeong, Seth Dutton, Bobby Jay Glenn, Emily Sumpter, Corbin and Rachel Pinkston, Christian and Heaven Pinkston, Sierra Virden, Jessica Adams, Abby VanSlyke, Rachel VanSlyke, Victoria Adams, Greyson Pinkston, Kaylen Pinkston and Blakely Pinkston; brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends and foster children.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2pm at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church with a private family graveside to follow.

Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at Jaylean Gray- Williams, 64, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Friday, December 13, 2019.Jaylean was born February 27, 1955 to parents Earl Jay and Dora Mae "Morgan" Gray in Joplin, Missouri. She graduated from Commerce High School in 1973. Jaylean married Everett Williams on August 4, 1973.Her life's work was to care for children. She took this calling serious and provided a loving home for more than 130 children over a 23-year span. She stayed strong in her faith throughout everything! She loved her family fiercely and wanted to save all the animals she ever came across. Jaylean's favorite time of the year was Christmas and she made it special each and every year!Jaylean was the Queen of the Red Hatters Club and was a member of the Oklahoma State Extension Club.She was preceded in death by her father and father in law, Tommy Jay Williams, Sr.Jaylean is survived by her husband Everett Williams; daughters and son-in-laws Matt and Kimberly Sumpter, Bobby and Jennifer Glenn, SaraLyn Williams and Michael and Deborah VanSlyke; grandchildren Gyuseok and Michael Jeong, Seth Dutton, Bobby Jay Glenn, Emily Sumpter, Corbin and Rachel Pinkston, Christian and Heaven Pinkston, Sierra Virden, Jessica Adams, Abby VanSlyke, Rachel VanSlyke, Victoria Adams, Greyson Pinkston, Kaylen Pinkston and Blakely Pinkston; brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends and foster children.Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2pm at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church with a private family graveside to follow.Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at www.stumpff.org Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Dec. 18, 2019 to Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close