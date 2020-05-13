Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Memorial service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanette "Nettie" Kay Childers passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at the age of 70.

She was preceded in death by her father Emmitt Rickman, mother Katherine Rickman and sisters Sherry Bishop and Terrie Rickman.

Nettie is survived by her sons Jared and wife Lori Childers of Grove, Oklahoma and David and wife Elizabeth Childers of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; four grandchildren Katherine Childers of Tahlequah and Ember, Dalen and Josie Childers, all of Bartlesville; nephews Freddie and wife Danette Bishop of Bartlesville and Jason Jordan of Tulsa, Oklahoma; great nephews Bryce and Ashley Bishop and Chance and Miranda Bishop, all of Bartlesville and countless other family members and friends, whom she loved very much!

Nettie was born September 28, 1949 to Emmitt and Katherine Rickman in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She graduated from College High 1967.

She was a devoted mother figure. She was the glue that kept us all together. She started her career at Popkess Pharmacy, while still in High school. She continued her entire life in health care and finally retired in the fall of 2019, where the journey began so many years ago. Although she loved her boys, her passion in lifer never really began until her grandchildren were born. She loved to nurture and teach each one. One of Nettie's favorite past times was to sit out on the front porch and watch the birds. But her favorite was always the hummingbirds but what Nettie was most known for was her words of encouragement that only a mother can give. We will all love and miss her dearly. There will be a void that no other can fill!

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

