Jeffery Dane Wagnon was born in St Louis Mo. on April 16, 1964 to Nancy Randolph Woodyard and David Jones Wagnon. Jeff's father traveled for work, so his early days were spent reading and playing board games with his mom and brother, Jay. Throughout his grade school years, Jeff kept his mom on her toes with his many antics. So mischievous, in fact, that he was a big reason Nancy moved herself and her boys back to Pawhuska, Oklahoma, her birthplace. Jeff was well known in high school for his black Pontiac Trans Am, the same car in which he lost his 1982 class ring by throwing bottles at stop signs out the window. The hours put in to buy the replacement sure taught him his lesson, maybe.

After graduating in 1982, he worked hard to earn his collection of degrees from Oklahoma State University, Saint Louis University, and Tulsa University. He was a member of the Gamma Psi chapter of Kappa Sigma at OSU and Delta Theta Phi in law school at TU. Despite never going to class, and spending his free time with lifelong friends Dave Yeary and Scott Tully, Jeff graduated in the top ten percent of his class in 1990. "What's a guy doing in the cargo hold of an airplane anyway?"

Near the end of law school, Jeff met his first love, Kate, and married her mom. The next 11 years brought Jeff and Rhonda their daughters Buffy and Gigi along with many exciting vacations. Jeff was always very involved in his girls' lives. He especially enjoyed coaching softball and going to their Indian Princess campouts.

Jeff and Buffy moved to College Station in 2005 where he met the love of his life, Libby. After weeks of talking, he convinced her to go out with him. It wasn't long before they introduced his three girls to her three boys; Travis, Tyler, and Trey. On May 12, 2007 Jeff and Libby married and began the adventure of a lifetime.

Jeff loved nothing more than spending a Saturday in his woodshop working on his latest creation and then preparing a big meal for his family. He and Libby enjoyed a rich social life full of concerts, football games, and international travel. He was a collector of obscure college t-shirts and grandbabies. He often said that his grand kids were his purpose in life, and he was blessed with 8 of them. He was always available for a bear hug, a bad dad joke, or a random movie reference. If you ask his children "Who sings this song?" they will no doubt reply in stereo, "The Eagles!" regardless if that is the correct answer.

It is not uncommon to hear when talking to his friends and family that he was their "person." He was so much to so many people, and he loved every second of it. Everything Jeff did was big: he laughed big, belly flopped into to the pool big, sneezed big, and loved big. He was the center of his family, the champion of his friends, the light in his wife's eyes, and his grandkids' biggest fan.

Jeff Wagnon passed away on August 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Nancy Woodyard, his father David Wagnon, his brother Jay Wagnon, and his aunt Carol Maupin. He is survived by his wife Libby, and his children Kate and Caleb Tackett and their children Tuff and Truly, Travis and Payton Heilman and their daughter Clara, Tyler Heilman and his children Karisma, Ava, and Ian, Buffy and Blake Baker and their sons Benji and Elijah, Trey Heilman and fiance Adreana, and Gigi Wagnon and fiance Skyler. He also precedes in death his sister-in-law Jackie, his niece Margeaux, his nephew Cody, his brother-in-law Richard, their respective families, and a great many other family and friends.

Donations may be made in his honor to the National Alliance of Mental Illness of the Brazos Valley.

