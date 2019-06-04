Guest Book View Sign Service Information Benjamin Funeral Home 114 West Cherokee Nowata , OK 74048 (918)-273-2700 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Benjamin Funeral Home 114 West Cherokee Nowata , OK 74048 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM the Hillside Christian Church Nowata , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Jennalee Bell Thompson, will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Hillside Christian Church in Nowata, Oklahoma with Pastor Van Longbons and Ben Killion officiating.

Jennalee Bell Thompson died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Bartlesville.

She was born July 09, 1932 in Powell, McDonald County, Missouri, to Joe and Ceicel (Sutherland) Dee. She graduated as valedictorian from Nowata High School in 1950. Later that year, on August 21, she married John W. Thompson. Together they had two sons and a daughter. They also raised a foster child who stayed part of their family.

Jennalee retired from Nowata Public Schools where she worked as a librarian aide along with other positions through her career. She also sold real estate and had a broker's license. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Bartlesville in which she received a Medal of Appreciation and framed award for the most joined members at one time from Sons of the American Revolution. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association and was very proud to volunteer for the Nowata County Historical Society Museum.

Jennalee loved flowers, baking, and family gatherings. She especially loved her church and church family and was very active with both. She lived her life loving God, her family, travel, and volunteering.

She is survived by her husband, John W. Thompson, of the home; her son Robert Joe Thompson & his wife Lynette of Nowata; Janelle Elaine (Thompson) Hicks of Bartlesville; and foster daughter, Sheila Ann Wilson-

Smith , of Kansas City; her sister Marquita Patteson of Nowata; eight grandchildren-Blane Thompson & wife Ginger, Bridgette Leu & husband Branden, Ryan Thompson, Kristy Hicks, David Hicks & wife Vickie, Kyle Thompson & wife Jamie, Gary Postlewait, and Mindy Patrick; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son Michael John Thompson.

