Service Information East Cross United Methodist Church 820 S Madison Blvd Bartlesville, OK 74006 Funeral service 2:00 PM East Cross United Methodist Church Bartlesville , OK

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, June 6 at 2:00pm at the East Cross United Methodist Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Family receiving friends on Wednesday, June 5 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jered ""Woody"" John Woody, age 28, went to be with the Lord in May 31, 2019. He was born in Bartlesville Oklahoma on May 3, 1991. He graduated from Bartlesville High School in 2009. He played baseball for Bartlesville High School and had a passion for artistic painting and drawing. He served in the Unites States Army from 2011-2013 where he was stationed in South Korea. Those who knew Jered knew he was a kind soul who love to have fun and make people laugh.

He is survived by his Father, Roger Woody of Dewey Oklahoma and Mother Terri Woody of Pearland Texas, son Sylar Woody (age 5) and daughter Milarose (age 3) of Nashville, Tennessee, sister Christina Hynes of Jenks Oklahoma, brother Jason Woody of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Paternal grandmother Abby Woody of Ponca City, Oklahoma, maternal grandparents W.G Wolf and Margie Wolf of Bartlesville, Oklahoma niece, Bella Hynes and nephew, Benjamin Hynes of Jenks, Oklahoma. He is Also survived by many aunts, uncles, and numerous friends.

He is preceded in death by his son Trenton Woody and Paternal Grandfather John Woody.

