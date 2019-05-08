Guest Book View Sign Service Information Adams Boulevard Church-christ 3700 SE Adams Blvd Bartlesville, OK 74006 (918) 333-9712 Funeral service 2:00 PM Church of Christ Adams Blvd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, May 1, 2019, Jeremy Paul Betterton, son, father, brother, and uncle, passed away suddenly at the age of 28 years in New Mexico. Jeremy forever is remembered by his mother, Cecilia Betterton; his father, Dennis Betterton; his grandmother, Jeanette Betterton; and his daughter, Andilynn Betterton and her mother, Shawna Womack. He also leaves behind his loving nieces, Sophia and Miley and nephew, Jeremy; as well as extended family and dear friends. Jesse Betterton, brother and friend, predeceased Jeremy.

Jeremy was born May 16, 1990, in Ponca City, OK. He later moved to Bartlesville, OK, and became active in football and competitive soccer for Wesleyan Schools. Homeschooled, Jeremy was a self-taught and talented musician that grew up competing in Orff ensembles and enjoyed playing the guitar. He pursued and achieved a license in Massage Therapy and was in the process of acquiring a license in New Mexico.

Jeremy was a passionate, open, and an invaluable and loyal friend and family member who would give the coat off his back to help anyone in need. He was well-loved and will be missed by many.

A Funeral Service in memory of Jeremy will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at the Adams Blvd. Church of Christ, with Steve Hamm officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Andilynn's education fund. Please send donations to Dennis Betterton at 4628 S Jamestown Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135.

