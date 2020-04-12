Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Auffet. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Jerry Auffet were held at 2pm Friday April 10, 2020 at the Stilwell City Cemetery.

Jerry Auffet the son of Fred and Billie Lois (Catron) Auffet was born July 21, 1953, in St. Joseph, Missouri and departed this life on April 4, 2020, in Pawhuska, Oklahoma at the age of 66 years, 8 months and 14 days.

Jerry enjoyed life and he loved his family. He enjoyed farming. He was always working on old equipment, making sure that the orchard could be operated. He loved taking care of the apples, peaches, strawberries and tomatoes. He enjoyed fishing and just being outdoors. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. Jerry touched many lives over the years and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother Roger Auffet.

He is survived by a loving family which includes his children Josh Auffet of Pawhuska and Natasha Sue Hart and husband Shane of Bartlesville; his sister Deborah Auffet of Tulsa and his grandchildren Aden Lee Hart, Atikus Lee Hart and Annalee Sue Hart. Several friends and other relatives also survive him.

