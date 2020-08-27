Our deepest sympathy to Karole and family. We were greatly saddened to hear oh Jerry’s passing. He was always so supportive of the PGA Junior program I ran for years. Our boys grew up playing with Cary, Craig, and Chance for years!! Have such great memories of all the past years. A great man. He left an awesome legacy. He will be greatly missed.

Walter and Marilyn Hopper

Walter Hopper

Friend