Jesse Lee Lowrey
1981 - 2020
Jesse Lee Lowrey
Jesse Lee Lowrey, age 39, passed away on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 28th, while assisting someone in need.
Jesse was born on September 9th, 1981 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Jim and Lisa Lowrey. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Geraleen Lowrey and grandmother, Olive Ann Wilson.
In September of 2014 he married the love of his life Angela Lowrey. He gained two sons: Corbin Lockman and Hunter Lockman and wife Sierra Lockman, and three precious granddaughters who he absolutely adored, Kiane, Emma, Allie Lockman. Jesse has a brother, Michael and wife Amber Lowrey; a niece, Mekayla Lowrey; and nephew Gus Lowrey.
Jesse and Angela Lowrey made their home in Copan, Oklahoma. When he wasn't spending time with his granddaughters, Jesse volunteered for the Copan Fire Department, doing what he enjoyed the most. Jesse had a heart of gold and would help anyone at any time. Jesse loves hauling cattle and helping anyone who needed help working their cattle. Jesse's dream had always been owning and running his own cattle ranch. He was well on his way to making his dream a reality. He had recently purchased a semi and a trailer to be able to haul cattle for himself and anyone who needed cattle hauled.
Visitation will be held at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel, 918-534-3030, 113 S. Osage (Hwy. 75), Dewey, on Sunday from 12-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Copan Fire Department, 112 N. Caney St., Copan, OK 74022; and the Working Ranch Cowboys Foundation, 408 SW 7th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79101.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, November 2, at the Wann Community Center with Justin McKee officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Washington Cemetery in Lenapah, Oklahoma. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel
NOV
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wann Community Center
Funeral services provided by
Davis Family Funeral Home
113 S. Osage Avenue
Dewey, OK 74029
(918) 534-3030
