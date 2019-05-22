Guest Book View Sign Service Information Davis Family Funeral Home 113 S. Osage Avenue Dewey , OK 74029 (918)-534-3030 Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel 4201 Nowata Rd Bartlesville , OK View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel 4201 Nowata Rd Bartlesville , OK View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel 4201 Nowata Rd Bartlesville , OK View Map Funeral Mass 2:00 PM St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jesus Jess Medina left this earth peacefully with his family by his side to join his mother, father, brother and beloved son in heavenly life on May 17, 2019.

Jess was born in Tonkawa, OK to Seferino and Lorenza Medina on June 29, 1932. Jess attended school in Fairfax, OK where he played football for the Fairfax Red Devils, and was an avid football fan his entire life, always routing for his OU Sooners. After school he enlisted in the Army and served with the 45th Infantry Division Thunderbird in the

Jess is survived by his wife and soulmate of 65 years, Tommie Lee; and children who are honored to call him dad, Thomas (and Theresa) Medina, Lisa Medina and daughter- in-law, Rose Medina; grandchildren, Jennifer Medina, Steven (and Jenica) Medina, Jessica (and Joey) Benningfield, Christopher Medina, and Ryland Medina; great-grandsons, who think the world of him, CPL Lane Summers (Marine Corp Air Station Iwakuni), Nakota Summers, and Gabe Summers, and great-grandkids who loved to share popsicles with him Steven and Shelby Medina. He is also survived by his beloved siblings whom he shared many morning coffees with, Juanita Casillas, Antonia (and Tom) Felicia, Maria (and Joe) Richard, Delores Godinez, Vincent (and Teresa) Medina, and Seferino Medina; and numerous nieces and nephews who round out this Medina family he loved. He was also happy to be called Grandpa by special longtime family friends, Tiffany, Bobby, and Landry Holmes, and Neil, Kori and Lorelai (Lola) Fabian. His family would like to give a very heart felt thank you to his loving caregiver, Angela Lavasseur. He was preceded in death by both parents, Seferino and Lorenza Medina, his side-kick son Steve Medina, and his beloved brother Salvador Medina. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Grace Hospice, who made his last days very comforting.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 9am to 8pm at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville and Friday from 9-11:30. A rosary to celebrate the life of Jess Medina will be said on Thursday at 7pm, in the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel. In lieu of flowers you may send donations to the , Donor Care Center P.O. Box 758541 Topeka, KS 66675.

