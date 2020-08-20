Tyler "Jelly" Mills, 96, of Bartlesville died Saturday morning, Aug 15, 2020.

Tyler was a long-time resident of Rockford, Illinois and spent the last few winters in Fort Myers, Florida.

Tyler was born to Lillie and Archimades (Kim) Mills on Feb 15, 1924, in Drumright, Oklahoma.

Tyler was a World War II Veteran, a Mason and a member of the Cherokee Nation. He was an avid golfer and quite the pool shark.

Tyler was preceded in Death by his parents, several siblings, his first wife Helen Loveland-Mills and his son Dan Mills.

Survivors include his wife Emma Jean Shaw-Mills of the home, her children, grand children and great grandchildren. His two granddaughters, Michelle Whitcomb (Douglas) of Fort Myers, FL, and Meloney Mills of Altamont, Kansas; great grand children Zach Whitcomb, Jonathan Mills, Kristine Weaver and Brandon Meissen and many great-great grandchildren, extended family and numerous friends.

Tyler was a very loving, kind person and his presence will be greatly missed by all.

No services are planned at this time.

