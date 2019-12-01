Guest Book View Sign Service Information Owasso Chapel PO Box 14170 Owasso , OK 74055 (918)-272-3200 Funeral service 10:30 AM Regency Park Nazarene Church Tulsa , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jim was born on May 15, 1947 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Walter and Pauline Sires. He had one sister, Patty Sires Henderson. Jim graduated from Bartlesville High School in 1964 and enrolled at the University of Oklahoma, where he participated in the Army ROTC program. He graduated from OU in 1969, while also serving in the Army from 1967-69. Among the employers Jim worked for are PPG, CFS and Reading & Bates until the company moved to Houston, Texas is 1989.

At that point in his life, a mutual friend introduced Jim to Phillis Spradlin and together with Mike Craddock, they formed Spradlin & Associates, Inc., a commercial property management & brokerage firm. For the next 5 to 6 years the company managed and sold hotels, shopping centers, office bldgs., and apartment complexes for the FDIC and various private clients. He later worked for CFS and then for the next fifteen years of his life until retirement, he worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield. While also working for Blue Cross he volunteered his time with the Tulsa Crime Commission.

In 1994, Jim married Phillis Spradlin on July 23 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. They lived for the next 23 years in Berryhill, Oklahoma until Jim's retirement in 2018.

Jim is survived by his wife Phillis, his son, Kurth Sires, his wife Kristin and step-son Eric Spradlin and wife Sarah. Jim had four grandchildren, Curtis and Madison Sires and Olivia and EJ Spradlin, all of Tulsa.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Regency Park Nazarene Church Building Fund, 8707 East 51st Street South, Tulsa, OK. 74145.

Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Regency Park Nazarene Church, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233 share memories at Jim was born on May 15, 1947 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma to Walter and Pauline Sires. He had one sister, Patty Sires Henderson. Jim graduated from Bartlesville High School in 1964 and enrolled at the University of Oklahoma, where he participated in the Army ROTC program. He graduated from OU in 1969, while also serving in the Army from 1967-69. Among the employers Jim worked for are PPG, CFS and Reading & Bates until the company moved to Houston, Texas is 1989.At that point in his life, a mutual friend introduced Jim to Phillis Spradlin and together with Mike Craddock, they formed Spradlin & Associates, Inc., a commercial property management & brokerage firm. For the next 5 to 6 years the company managed and sold hotels, shopping centers, office bldgs., and apartment complexes for the FDIC and various private clients. He later worked for CFS and then for the next fifteen years of his life until retirement, he worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield. While also working for Blue Cross he volunteered his time with the Tulsa Crime Commission.In 1994, Jim married Phillis Spradlin on July 23 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. They lived for the next 23 years in Berryhill, Oklahoma until Jim's retirement in 2018.Jim is survived by his wife Phillis, his son, Kurth Sires, his wife Kristin and step-son Eric Spradlin and wife Sarah. Jim had four grandchildren, Curtis and Madison Sires and Olivia and EJ Spradlin, all of Tulsa.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Regency Park Nazarene Church Building Fund, 8707 East 51st Street South, Tulsa, OK. 74145.Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Regency Park Nazarene Church, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233 share memories at www.moorefuneral.com Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Dec. 1 to Dec. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close