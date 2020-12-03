1/1
Jimmie Allen Mattix
Bartlesville - Jimmie Allen Mattix, 83, of Bartlesville, died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Bartlesville Assisted Living. Jimmie was born and raised in Bartlesville, OK. He graduated from Bartlesville High School in 1956. He attended college at NEO in Miami. OK. He retired from the Amoco Chocolate Bayou Plant near Alvin, TX.
He married the love of his life, Shirley Hoffman in 1972. They lived in Alvin until Jimmie retired and they moved to Livingston, TX. They loved to square dance and to go camping. Jimmie loved his family very much. Most important though, is his love for Jesus. He loved Jesus with all his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Mattix & Bernice Cantrel Mattix, wife Shirley Hoffman Mattix, son Jimmie A. Mattix Jr. and daughter Sherry McKinney. Jimmie is survived by his sister Sharon Lankford & Husband Delmar of Bartlesville, OK, daughters Becky Jones & Husband Tom of Bartlesville, OK, Jan Harrison of Irving, TX, Mary Jourden of Irving, TX, son Harry Mattix of Dawson, TX, twelve grandchildren: James Renfrow, Derrick Seidenberg, Melanie Harvey, Jennifer Wilson, Daniel Harrison, Brandon Swearingin, Marshall Harrison, Kristin Mattix, Richard Jourden, Zachary Jourden, Angel Jourden, & Joseph Mattix, and twenty-two great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorial services are pending with family members. Memorial services are pending with family members. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Kids of St. Jude. Friends who wish may sign the online guestbook at Stumpff.org.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
