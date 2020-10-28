1/1
Jimmie Renae Lee
Jimmie Renae Lee
Dewey - Jimmie Renae Lee, 56, of Dewey was taken home to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 25.
Jimmie was born to James Lee and Anna Faye Weaver on March 22, 1964 in Tulsa, OK. She spent most of her life living in Dewey and was given the biggest blessing in her life; her children Gayla and James. She loved her kids and did everything she could to support them in their life endeavors. Jimmie was known to live for and by the Lord, ministering and spreading the word of God to those who would lend her their ear. She worked a few different secretarial and receptionist positions before retiring in 2000. She was an active volunteer at the Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville, where she served and helped anyone she could. Jimmie was also a happily active member of the Country Gospel Music Association. One of her most cherished things in her life was becoming a grandmother.
Jimmie is survived by her daughter Gayla Robledo and husband Noe of Dewey; son James Lee of Owasso; her five grandchildren Alijah, Baylee, Genesis, Mateo, and Triton; and many other family members and friends. She will be greatly missed and loved by all.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, at the Davis Family Funeral Home - Dewey Chapel. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Dewey Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Family Funeral Home - Walker Brown Chapel
4201 Nowata Road
Bartlesville, OK 74006
918-333-7665
