Jimmy Dean Hamlin, 89, died on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019. Funeral services for Jim will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, March 22, 2019 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles McKnight officiating. Jim was a simple man with simple ideals. He believed in working hard and hard work. Just like every white t-shirt he ever owned, his hands were worn and stained from years of oilfield work. He put a lot of young men to work in those fields. Mostly, he put them to work to keep them out of trouble. He represented the hard working American man; he never complained, went out each day and got it done. There were very few days you wouldn't find him and his boys around the lunch table eating bologna cheese sandwiches and Pringle's. Everyone was welcome at his table- any religion, any race, and any circumstance. Pops was also known to play a mean hand of cards and never missed a chance to cheat. He'd give you a wink across the table, toothpick hanging out of his mouth with that ornery grin. You knew he was up to something and it was usually no good. His love for Oklahoma State was second only to his family. He wasn't one to say it but he certainly showed it. Like Gordy, he didn't put up with much nonsense but he would still extend his hand and say "Hello, young man/young lady" On Tuesday morning, he walked through those gates, pistols firing, straight to his wife and said, "Damn, Gord. Where've you been?!" We are thankful that he is now happy, healthy and remembers us all.

Jimmy Dean Hamlin was born on August 28, 1929 to Ed and Marie Hamlin in Woodward, Ok. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1949 in Ville Platte, LA, served in the Army as a Military Police from 1951- 53, and spent his life working in the oilfield. He married the love of his life, Gordy Hamlin on September 3, 1954. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 64 years, Gloria "Gordy" (Clifford) Hamlin; his parents; sisters, Margaret, Florence, Dorothy, Elnora, Thelma, Patricia and Jeanetta; brothers, Roland (Bus), Bill, Max, and Wiley Gene; son-in-law, Michael Montgomery; and grandson, Jimmy Don "Bronc" Harrington II. He is survived by one brother, Sam Hamlin; one sister-in-law, Jacqueline "Jackie" Clifford; 3 children, Traci Austin, Jimmy Dean Hamlin and John Hamlin; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; numerous beloved nieces and nephews and more friends than can be counted. In lieu of flowers and in celebration of a life lived to its fullest, the family has requested that donations be made to: CARD Nutrition, 301 E. Angus Avenue, Dewey, OK 74209.

Jimmy Dean Hamlin, 89, died on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019. Funeral services for Jim will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, March 22, 2019 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles McKnight officiating. Jim was a simple man with simple ideals. He believed in working hard and hard work. Just like every white t-shirt he ever owned, his hands were worn and stained from years of oilfield work. He put a lot of young men to work in those fields. Mostly, he put them to work to keep them out of trouble. He represented the hard working American man; he never complained, went out each day and got it done. There were very few days you wouldn't find him and his boys around the lunch table eating bologna cheese sandwiches and Pringle's. Everyone was welcome at his table- any religion, any race, and any circumstance. Pops was also known to play a mean hand of cards and never missed a chance to cheat. He'd give you a wink across the table, toothpick hanging out of his mouth with that ornery grin. You knew he was up to something and it was usually no good. His love for Oklahoma State was second only to his family. He wasn't one to say it but he certainly showed it. Like Gordy, he didn't put up with much nonsense but he would still extend his hand and say "Hello, young man/young lady" On Tuesday morning, he walked through those gates, pistols firing, straight to his wife and said, "Damn, Gord. Where've you been?!" We are thankful that he is now happy, healthy and remembers us all.Jimmy Dean Hamlin was born on August 28, 1929 to Ed and Marie Hamlin in Woodward, Ok. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1949 in Ville Platte, LA, served in the Army as a Military Police from 1951- 53, and spent his life working in the oilfield. He married the love of his life, Gordy Hamlin on September 3, 1954. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 64 years, Gloria "Gordy" (Clifford) Hamlin; his parents; sisters, Margaret, Florence, Dorothy, Elnora, Thelma, Patricia and Jeanetta; brothers, Roland (Bus), Bill, Max, and Wiley Gene; son-in-law, Michael Montgomery; and grandson, Jimmy Don "Bronc" Harrington II. He is survived by one brother, Sam Hamlin; one sister-in-law, Jacqueline "Jackie" Clifford; 3 children, Traci Austin, Jimmy Dean Hamlin and John Hamlin; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; numerous beloved nieces and nephews and more friends than can be counted. In lieu of flowers and in celebration of a life lived to its fullest, the family has requested that donations be made to: CARD Nutrition, 301 E. Angus Avenue, Dewey, OK 74209.

