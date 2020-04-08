Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Dean Swan. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 2:00 PM Private services Send Flowers Obituary

Osage County rancher Jimmy Dean Swan peacefully entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 2, 2020, surrounded by his beloved family. The son of Julia Juanita (Johnson) and Rollins Robert Swan, Jim was born February 28, 1943, in Pawhuska. His family's original homestead was in Cleveland and was the result of the Oklahoma land run.

Jim graduated from Nelagoney High School in 1961 and from Northeastern State University in 1966 with a dual degree in Business and Economics. While attending Northeastern, he would come home on weekends to work at Codding's Research Ranch.

Jim married Kathryn Draper of Bartlesville in 1965. Their two children, Pete and Kimberly, reside in Oklahoma City. After graduation, Jim began a 25-year career with Phillips Petroleum Company and set up a small cow-calf operation east of Pawhuska. When he took early retirement in 1992, he was an Accounting Supervisor for Specialty Chemicals. He later re-entered the workforce on a part-time basis for Tri-Angle Serum, followed by a 17-year career as Internal Auditor for the Osage Nation Minerals Council, a highlight of his professional career.

Jim had a long history of giving back to his community. He was a founding member of Pawhuska

Jim was a life-long member of the Pawhuska Roundup Club and a staunch advocate of the annual International Roundup Club's Cavalcade. He had the distinction of serving 18 years as Cavalcade Chairman, working tirelessly as a liaison between the Cavalcade and the Pawhuska business community. He was also a life member of the Osage County Historical Society and Pawhuska First United Methodist Church.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Shirley Blankenship and Patricia Decker. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn, of the home, son Pete and wife Becky and daughter Kimberly; grandchildren Asher Lane Swan, Finley James Swan and Noah Cole Swan, sister Sherry Daye Clickner, brothers Robert (Butch) Swan and Rick Swan (Sharon).

