Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Wayne Moody Sr.. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy Wayne Moody, Sr., 80, of Bartlesville, passed away early Monday morning, March 16, 2020 at his home.

Jimmy was born March 24, 1939 at Bartlesville to Commodore Dewey Moody and Elsie Mildred (Mardis) Moody. He attended Bartlesville Schools and was of the Baptist faith. Jimmy married Marjorie Ellen Milam on March 23, 1957 at Miami, Oklahoma and the couple made their home in Bartlesville. Jimmy was co-owner and carpet installer for F&M Carpet Installation, until his retirement.

This lifelong Bartlesville resident was a member of Bartlesville Eagles Aerie #610. Jimmy was also an avid bowler and his men's team were past winners of the Greater Ozark Open in Springfield, Missouri. He also loved hunting, fishing and watching his favorites football teams, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Dallas Cowboys.

Jimmy is survived by his son, Jimmy Moody, Jr. and his partner, Nancy Showalter of Bartlesville; by his companion, Doris Wight of Bartlesville: by two sisters, Carol Packard and husband, Gene of Bartlesville and Patty Ann Holt of Tulsa, Oklahoma; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, by his wife, Marjorie on January 19, 2005; by children, Marcia and Bobby Moody; by a granddaughter and a number of brothers and sisters.

Graveside memorial service will be held 2pm, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Bartlesville Memorial Cemetery. Cremation, services and interment are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff of Comforting Hands Hospice for their kindness and professional care and encourage friends to donate to Comforting Hands Hospice, 1366 Washington Blvd, Suite A, Bartlesville, OK 74006. To leave an online condolence, visit Jimmy Wayne Moody, Sr., 80, of Bartlesville, passed away early Monday morning, March 16, 2020 at his home.Jimmy was born March 24, 1939 at Bartlesville to Commodore Dewey Moody and Elsie Mildred (Mardis) Moody. He attended Bartlesville Schools and was of the Baptist faith. Jimmy married Marjorie Ellen Milam on March 23, 1957 at Miami, Oklahoma and the couple made their home in Bartlesville. Jimmy was co-owner and carpet installer for F&M Carpet Installation, until his retirement.This lifelong Bartlesville resident was a member of Bartlesville Eagles Aerie #610. Jimmy was also an avid bowler and his men's team were past winners of the Greater Ozark Open in Springfield, Missouri. He also loved hunting, fishing and watching his favorites football teams, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Dallas Cowboys.Jimmy is survived by his son, Jimmy Moody, Jr. and his partner, Nancy Showalter of Bartlesville; by his companion, Doris Wight of Bartlesville: by two sisters, Carol Packard and husband, Gene of Bartlesville and Patty Ann Holt of Tulsa, Oklahoma; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, by his wife, Marjorie on January 19, 2005; by children, Marcia and Bobby Moody; by a granddaughter and a number of brothers and sisters.Graveside memorial service will be held 2pm, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Bartlesville Memorial Cemetery. Cremation, services and interment are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff of Comforting Hands Hospice for their kindness and professional care and encourage friends to donate to Comforting Hands Hospice, 1366 Washington Blvd, Suite A, Bartlesville, OK 74006. To leave an online condolence, visit www.honoringmemories.com. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 18 to Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close