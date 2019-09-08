Joe E. Yokley, formerly of Bartlesville, passed away September 5, 2019 in the Pittsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsburg, Kansas. Joe was born March 6, 1942 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to T.A. (Tom) and Rosalie Yokley.

He graduated in 1960 from College High School and from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Chemistry.

Joe became a full-time employee of Phillips Petroleum Company in 1965. The highlight of his 33-year career was being part of Trans Alaskan Pipeline's first shipment of oil

He married Jeanette Dittmeyer on May 29, 1965 in Okeene, Oklahoma. They were blessed with two children: Beverly Hawkins and Patrick Yokley. Granddaughters, Riley and Peyton Hawkins joined the family to be spoiled by their "Papa". He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Tom Jr., and sister, Ramona Hopper.

Cremation is under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, Kansas. A private family memorial service will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Harbor, Claremore, Oklahoma.