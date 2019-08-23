Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Town and Country Christian Church Bartlesville , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Edward Jeter, 87, of Copan, died at 1:17 P.M. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville.

Joe Edward Jeter was born February 14, 1932 in Bartlesville Oklahoma. He was the fourth child of Harry L and Sarah Vear (Slusser) Jeter. And Joe was the third generation of the Jeter family to live, farm and ranch in Cotton Valley, Washington County, Oklahoma.

Joe and Neva (Lucas) Jeter were married on May 5, 1951 in Huntsville Arkansas.

Joe started his education in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. In 1940, his family moved back to the farm in Cotton Valley where he attended Pleasant Grove School through the 8th grade. He graduated from Copan High School in 1950.

Joe was quite outstanding in 4-H and was one of the first Key Club members in the state. He was on the winning dairy judging team at the national contest. Joe served for many years on the Copan School Board, the Washington County Fair Board and the ASCS Board. He was a member of the Copan Masonic Lodge and was very involved when the members all worked together to build a new lodge building in Copan. Joe was always a strong supporter of the 4-H and FFA programs in Copan and Washington County.

Joe is survived by his wife of 68 years, Neva, of the home, three sons, Joe A and wife Helen of Copan, Kevin and wife Denise of the Ramona area, Kent and wife Ginger of Copan, seven grand children with spouses and twelve great grand children. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Eva Staggs and Jeaneta Morgan and one brother, Bill Jeter.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday August 24, 2019 at Town and Country Christian Church in Bartlesville Oklahoma. Interment will be in the Dewey Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may call for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Friday from 9 AM until 8 PM and on Saturday from 9 AM until 12 Noon as the casket will remain closed at the services.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Journey Home, 900 Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, OK 74006.

