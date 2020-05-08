Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

On May 5, 2020, John Colter Decker of Houston, Texas passed away at the age of 29.

Raised in Northeastern Oklahoma, John always remained an avid outdoors and animal lover. In addition to being an exceptionally talented sketch artist, he also designed, created, and modeled his own line of Special Effects prosthetics pieces, before branching out to custom latex exhibits. John was known for his generosity and kindness, amongst friends and strangers alike.

John Colter Decker is survived by his father, John Mack Decker; his mother Angela Balderas; his stepmother, Christalyn Decker; his brother Coleman and wife Jill Decker; brothers Dalton Decker, Wyatt Decker, Ashton Sider, and Dustin Ward; his sisters Stella Decker and Courtney Ward; his partner of many years Eric Hudson; several nieces and nephews, and a community of loving friends in the Greater Houston and Tulsa Metropolitan Areas. Services will be held privately. On May 5, 2020, John Colter Decker of Houston, Texas passed away at the age of 29.Raised in Northeastern Oklahoma, John always remained an avid outdoors and animal lover. In addition to being an exceptionally talented sketch artist, he also designed, created, and modeled his own line of Special Effects prosthetics pieces, before branching out to custom latex exhibits. John was known for his generosity and kindness, amongst friends and strangers alike.John Colter Decker is survived by his father, John Mack Decker; his mother Angela Balderas; his stepmother, Christalyn Decker; his brother Coleman and wife Jill Decker; brothers Dalton Decker, Wyatt Decker, Ashton Sider, and Dustin Ward; his sisters Stella Decker and Courtney Ward; his partner of many years Eric Hudson; several nieces and nephews, and a community of loving friends in the Greater Houston and Tulsa Metropolitan Areas. Services will be held privately. Published in Examiner-Enterprise on May 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close