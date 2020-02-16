Guest Book View Sign Service Information Grimes Funeral Chapels 728 Jefferson Street Kerrville , TX 78028 (830)-257-4544 Send Flowers Obituary

Johnny Overfield, world fast-pitch softball hall of famer, passed away on February 6, 2020. He was 91 years old.

He played both baseball and softball all his life. He was at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio for four years where he played with the Air Force team that won the World Championship. Johnny was a starting short-stop for the World Champion Dow AC's and also player-coach for the McArdle fast-pitch softball team in Michigan. He loved playing golf and was an avid Tivy Antlers football fan.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy and has three children and four step-children: Mike (Patty) Overfield, Sue Overfield and her daughter, Hillary Berghorst, Tammy (Jim) Fulkerson, John England, Todd England, Bevin England and Mary Elizabeth England Moon and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Johnny was very proud of his Cherokee Indian heritage. He was a wonderful father and husband and will be missed by his family.

See you in Heaven, Johnny! Private services will be held at home.

Condolences may be sent at

