On Sunday, August 9, 2020, John E. Dunn, loving son, precious brother, and uncle, passed quietly at home in Houston, Texas at the age of 62.

John was born on September 26, 1957 in Bartlesville, OK to James Ervan Dunn and Margaret Lauderdale Dunn Richardson. He graduated from College High School and received his Engineering Degree from the University of Tulsa, he worked for Phillips 66. He is survived by sister Sandra Dunn Cunningham, niece Tobi Davis and nephew Chad Luna.

He was loved.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store