John E. Dunn
1957-2020
On Sunday, August 9, 2020, John E. Dunn, loving son, precious brother, and uncle, passed quietly at home in Houston, Texas at the age of 62.
John was born on September 26, 1957 in Bartlesville, OK to James Ervan Dunn and Margaret Lauderdale Dunn Richardson. He graduated from College High School and received his Engineering Degree from the University of Tulsa, he worked for Phillips 66. He is survived by sister Sandra Dunn Cunningham, niece Tobi Davis and nephew Chad Luna.
He was loved.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 16 to Sep. 15, 2020.
August 15, 2020
Sandy, I am so glad you published John's notice here in Bartlesville. I have talked with him often before and since he moved to Texas. Yes, he was loved and he will be missed. Our connection started with horses and also our dogs! I am smiling and sad at the same time. May God bless you and the rest of the family. Mary
Mary Therese Wetzel
Friend
