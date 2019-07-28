Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John E. Jennings. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. John E. Jennings formerly of Scroggins, Texas and Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away on July 23, 2019, at the age of 90 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Rose Mary Rushing Jennings.

He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Ronald L. Jennings and wife Paula of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; Cynthia Seale and husband John of Jonestown, Texas; John Edward Jennings and wife Caren of Aledo, Texas.

Six grandchildren: Elizabeth Cowles and spouse Robert. Ryan Jennings and spouse Julie. Stephanie Chinchilla and spouse Jaime. Alexandra Seale, Catherine Jennings and Meredith Jennings.

Three great grandchildren: Hannah Cowles, Harper Cowles, and Jaime Antonio Chinchilla III.

John graduated from Texas A & M University at College Station, Texas in 1951 with a Bachelor's Degree in Petroleum Engineering.

John entered the Army as second Lieutenant and came out as first Lieutenant. He served in Korea and received the Korean Service Ribbon and the

Upon leaving the army John worked for Phillips Petroleum Company for 35 years in positions of increasing responsibility. At retirement he had achieved the title of Vice President. His work took him to Australia, England, Venezuela, Singapore, Indonesia, Norway, Mexico, California, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas.

After retirement John and Rose Mary enjoyed visits from the children and grandchildren. They loved to travel and enjoyed retirement life to the fullest.

