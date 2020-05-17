Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

John Joseph Quigley, 59, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, May 10th, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma due to complications from Covid-19.

John didn't allow his circumstances to limit his exit from this world. He brought us to our feet in a final Race for his Life to St. John in Tulsa. In Fact, Most of John's Life was lived that same way. He was always up for an adventure, ready to have fun. His mother fashioned the phrase, "He was the party going somewhere to happen". This truth followed him throughout his life and is more than likely why John had so many lasting friendships, deep family bonds and countless acquaintances. John never met a stranger. He lived his life for the here and now. His love ran deep like there was no tomorrow. He cared for others as if they were his own and shared his Faith as if he knew time was running out.

John was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November, 3rd 1960. He graduated from Boyd Anderson High School and soon after met the love of his life, Linda Kay Swanson. They were married on March 20, 1981 and enjoyed a vibrant 39 years together. They were blessed with two children, a Son Joshua John Quigley and a Daughter Jenna Marie Riggs.

John worked as a Manager in Retail for over 30 years. Of a weekend while raising a Family, John could be found coaching Little League or serving in his Church. John had been a member for over 39 years at First Wesleyan Church in Bartlesville where He was heavily involved in youth Sunday school and Young Married Classes. His Passions in Life were God, his Family and NASCAR. He especially took pride in his six grandchildren.

John is survived by his Wife Linda Kay Quigley, Son Joshua John Quigley (Krista Quigley), Daughter Jenna Riggs (Aaron Riggs). John's Mother, Dolores Botti, Vivian Swanson, Mother in Law, Don Swanson Father in Law. Brother, Louis Quigley (Margaret) and sisters Maureen Pruett (Tom) and Patty Kutka (Dave), Half-Sister Lisa Pantoliano (David), Brother in Law Kevin Swanson (Julie), Brother in Law Randy Swanson (Beth Ann), Sister In Law Sharron Brown (Glen), treasured Nieces and Nephews, Grandchildren, Sawyer Quigley, Oliver Quigley, Annalinn Quigley, Henry Riggs, George Riggs and Heidi Riggs. Very Special Friends Wes and Joyce Burpo.

John was preceded in death by his Father John Michael Quigley.

John would want you to know that there is life after this. Steady the Course. Joshua 1:9.

A memorial fund has been established and those who wish may send their contributions to the First Wesleyan Church Missions Fund, 1776 Silver Lake Road, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 74006.

Visitation for John will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM until 5 P.M. each day. The Quigley family will receive guests at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 PM until 5 PM.

Graveside services will be held at 1 P.M. on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Joe Colaw of the First Wesleyan Church officiating. Funeral services and interment are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

