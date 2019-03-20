Obituary Guest Book View Sign



John was born May 21st 1966 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma to Lila Cass and John Hanna. He received his education from Pawhuska and Hominy schools where he played baseball and football. He graduated from Hominy in 1985.

He spent his career as a meat cutter and butcher where he took pride in his skills. During hunting season, his phone constantly rang from friends wanting John to process their game. He was an all-around great outdoorsman. He also had a passion for fishing. Most days you could find John on Skiatook Lake catching Crappie.

There was nothing John liked better than an interesting conversation while catching up with old friends, taking trips to town or riding the back roads with his close friend Bob Gray. He collected knives as a hobby and spent football season cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

John was a proud member of the Osage tribe and danced in the In-Lon-Schka. He was from the Grayhorse District and the great-grandson of the late Joseph Daniels and Dominic Daniels.

John is survived by his children Kendra Hanna, George Hanna, Elizabeth Yearout-Turner, and Brent Hanna. His step-children Jennie Laatsch, Michelle Vanderwegen and Jeremy Van Schyndel.

Grandchildren: Kamryn, Ashton, Harper and Tyson.

Siblings: Robert "Bobby" Hanna, James "Andy" Hanna, Melissa Hanna, Angela Hanna, Adam Hanna, and Erica Coker.

Aunts: Cynthia "Tincie" Cass Pradmore and Marion Cass.

Longtime friends include Jeff Reese, Bryan Goad, David Goad and Louis Mehojah.

He was the uncle to a number of nieces and nephews. His little buddies Eli and Wade and his Sissy's Joslin and Laurel.

Preceded in death by his oldest daughter Ashley Hanna, his parents John Edward Hanna and Lila Cass Dooling and step-father Melvin. Grandparents John and Gladys Hanna and Charles "Roy" Cass and Myrtle Daniels

The family plan to have a celebration for John in the coming months.

