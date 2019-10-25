Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Michael "Mike" Tecza. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Memorial service 2:00 PM Memorial Park Cemetery. Send Flowers Obituary

John Michael ""Mike"" Tecza, 74, of Bartlesville, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home. Mike will be cremated according to his family's wishes and a memorial service will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:00pm at Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by long time friend Jerry Hauser. Services have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Homes.

Mike was born April 5, 1945 at Bartlesville, Oklahoma to John Frank Tecza and Charlotte Mae (McAdoo) Tecza. Mike grew up in Bartlesville and attended Bartlesville Schools and was a lifelong resident. He was a self-employed painter and a former member of the local painters' union. Mike was a music lover and enjoyed his hobby crafts. He loved people and was often seen in conversation at local restaurants, visiting with others, especially about cars.

Mike is survived by a son, Michael Shane Tecza of Bartlesville; two sisters, Patricia Anne Neal and Charles of Ramona, Oklahoma and Ellen Charlene Deacon and Pat of Bartlesville; his dog, Precious; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Charlotte Tecza; by a brother, Michael John Tecza and by a sister, Marsha Rose Klisares.

To leave an online condolence, visit John Michael ""Mike"" Tecza, 74, of Bartlesville, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home. Mike will be cremated according to his family's wishes and a memorial service will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:00pm at Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by long time friend Jerry Hauser. Services have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Homes.Mike was born April 5, 1945 at Bartlesville, Oklahoma to John Frank Tecza and Charlotte Mae (McAdoo) Tecza. Mike grew up in Bartlesville and attended Bartlesville Schools and was a lifelong resident. He was a self-employed painter and a former member of the local painters' union. Mike was a music lover and enjoyed his hobby crafts. He loved people and was often seen in conversation at local restaurants, visiting with others, especially about cars.Mike is survived by a son, Michael Shane Tecza of Bartlesville; two sisters, Patricia Anne Neal and Charles of Ramona, Oklahoma and Ellen Charlene Deacon and Pat of Bartlesville; his dog, Precious; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Charlotte Tecza; by a brother, Michael John Tecza and by a sister, Marsha Rose Klisares.To leave an online condolence, visit www.honoringmemories.com or the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Facebook page. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 25 to Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close